April 21, 2017 3:50 AM

Spain state visit delayed by UK election

The Associated Press
LONDON

Buckingham Palace says the state visit by the king and queen of Spain will be postponed because of Britain's June 8 general election.

The visit will now take place from July 12-14.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain were to visit London and stay at Buckingham Palace with Queen Elizabeth II from June 6-8.

But the palace said Friday that the British monarch and King Felipe have agreed that it should be postponed "in light of the General Election."

Prime Minister Theresa May declared the vote in a surprise move earlier this week.

The last Spanish state visit to Britain was that of King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia in 1986. Britain's queen and the Duke of Edinburgh paid a state visit to Spain in 1988.

