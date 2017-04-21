Beltran homers, Astros come back to beat Rays 6-3

Carlos Beltran, playing three days before his 40th birthday, led off the second inning with his 423rd home run, and the Houston Astros rallied past the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 on Friday night.
Beltran homered off Alex Cobb (1-2) and also singled in the fourth as the Astros won for the ninth time in 11 games. With 1,040 extra-base hits, Beltran is one behind Pete Rose for third among switch-hitters behind Eddie Murray (1,099) and Chipper Jones (1,055).
Corey Dickerson, Logan Morrison and Evan Longoria hit solo homers in the first three innings off Mike Fiers as the Rays took a 3-1 lead.
Houston tied the score in the fourth on RBI singles by Brian McCann and Yuli Gurriel, who had three hits each, and George Springer hit into a run-scoring forceout in the seventh for a 4-3 lead.
Josh Reddick added a sacrifice fly in the ninth, and Danny Farquhar threw a run-scoring wild pitch.
Mike Feliz (1-0) pitched a perfect sixth in relief of Fiers, who allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings. He has given up five home runs in his last two starts.
Ken Giles retired the side in order in the ninth for his fourth save. Houston relievers allowed one hit in four innings.
Cobb (1-2) gave up four runs and nine hits in six innings while striking out seven. He picked off Jose Altuve at first base in both the fourth and fifth innings.
Tampa Bay had won its previous six home games. Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier left the game after the fifth inning due to what the Rays described as an illness.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Astros: Correa went hitless for a second straight game after missing three games with a bruised right hand.
Rays: RHP Jake Odorizzi it to have his first bullpen session Saturday since going on the 10-day DL Tuesday due to a strained left hamstring. ... OF Mallex Smith, who missed his eighth straight game with a strained right hamstring, ran the bases and is nearing a minor league rehab assignment.
UP NEXT
Astros: RHP Charlie Morton (1-1) is to start the middle game of the three-game series Saturday night. He got his lone double-digit strikeout performance (11) in his only outing against Tampa Bay, on June 25, 2014.
Rays: LHP Blake Snell (0-2) has walked 10 and given up 12 hits over 16 1/3 innings in three starts this season. Six of the 11 runs he allowed were unearned.
Comments