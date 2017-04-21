Celebrities

April 21, 2017 11:09 PM

Prosthetic arm designed by undergrads lets girl play violin

By MATTHEW BARAKAT Associated Press
FAIRFAX, Va.

A 10-year-old girl born with no left hand is playing the violin, thanks to a specially designed prosthetic built by undergraduates at George Mason University.

Isabella Nicola tested out the final version of her prosthetic Thursday. A team of bioengineering students teamed up with a music instructor to make sure the attachment was comfortable and provided the range of motion for Isabella to move her bow appropriately on the strings.

The attachment was the capstone project for the team of senior bioengineering majors at Mason.

Isabella's music teacher at her elementary school had built a device for her but approached the school to see if they could come up with something better.

At Thursday's session, the team surprised Isabella with an additional attachment that let her ride a bicycle.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Merced adds three new police officer

Merced adds three new police officer 0:24

Merced adds three new police officer
'Let black people go!' shooting spree suspect Kori Muhammad yells in court 0:22

'Let black people go!' shooting spree suspect Kori Muhammad yells in court
What does space debris look like? This animation shows you 2:20

What does space debris look like? This animation shows you

View More Video

Entertainment Videos