Celebrities

April 22, 2017 6:49 AM

Hernandez family planning private funeral in Connecticut

The Associated Press
BRISTOL, Conn.

Aaron Hernandez's family is planning a private funeral for the former NFL star in his Connecticut hometown.

A spokeswoman for the Connecticut Funeral Directors Association said Saturday that the service is set for Monday at a funeral home in Bristol, where Hernandez was a standout football and basketball player in high school.

The former New England Patriots tight end was found hanged in his cell at a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts early Wednesday. He was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder and had just been acquitted of a 2012 double murder. His death was ruled a suicide.

Hernandez's family in a statement released Saturday asked for privacy as they mourn and thanked people for offering condolences.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Entertainment Videos