2017 Art on the River sculptures chosen, opening announced

The city of Dubuque has announced the selection of 11 outdoor sculptures for the 2017 Art on the River Exhibition.
In its twelfth year, there were 56 entries from 33 artists for this year's exhibit.
The works will be installed in June in and around the Grand River Center and along the Mississippi Riverwalk at the Port of Dubuque. The opening reception for the exhibit is scheduled for June 29 at the Grand River Center. The event is free and open to the public.
Art on the River is part of the Dubuque City Council's Arts and Culture initiative and, to date, has exhibited over 100 pieces on the Riverwalk. A panel of three judges reviewed the works and made recommendations on the selection of artwork.
