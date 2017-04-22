Celebrities

April 22, 2017 12:49 PM

Ford Foundation commits $10M to Henry Ford Estate project

The Associated Press
DEARBORN, Mich.

Officials with the Henry Ford Estate say the former home of Henry and Clara Ford in Dearborn has received a commitment for $10 million from the Ford Foundation for a restoration project.

Estate leaders said in a release Friday the Ford Foundation grant represents the largest single contribution to date for the campaign and nearly reaches the $25 million goal set for the first phase.

The project aims to restore the 31,770-square-foot home to its former glory, so the Fair Lane estate looks like it did when the automotive pioneer and his wife built it in 1915.

The 17-acre estate operates as an independent nonprofit. After being the Ford's home, it had been an archival and office center for Ford Motor Co. and then became part of University of Michigan-Dearborn.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Merced adds three new police officer

Merced adds three new police officer 0:24

Merced adds three new police officer
'Let black people go!' shooting spree suspect Kori Muhammad yells in court 0:22

'Let black people go!' shooting spree suspect Kori Muhammad yells in court
What does space debris look like? This animation shows you 2:20

What does space debris look like? This animation shows you

View More Video

Entertainment Videos