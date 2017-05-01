Teen from Meridian named Miss Mississippi's Outstanding Teen

A teenager from east Mississippi has been crowned this year's Miss Mississippi's Outstanding Teen.
The Vicksburg Post reports (http://bit.ly/2pxExAJ ) that Miss Vicksburg's Outstanding Teen Holly Brand was crowned Sunday at the Vicksburg City Auditorium.
The newspaper reports that Brand, who is from Meridian, will represent the state in the 2017 Miss America's Outstanding Teen Pageant.
Brand's platform that she will promote during her year of reign as Miss Mississippi's Outstanding Teen is Teddy Bears for Troopers.
The national contest will be held in July in Orlando, Florida.
