Romania: thieves break into castle, steal $40,000

Police say burglars smashed a window of one of Romania's most spectacular castles and stole about $40,000 from the ticket office.
A spokesman for Hunedoara police, Bogdan Nitu, told The Associated Press that a guard discovered the theft at the Corvin Castle in Transylvania early Tuesday.
He said thieves made off with about 170,000 lei ($40,800), the takings from tickets sold during the three-day holiday weekend. Police are investigating the case.
The 15th-century Gothic Renaissance castle in western Romania is one of the country's top tourist attractions and a popular location for movies and documentary films.
Filming will start for Warner Bros horror movie "The Nun," later this month. Sequences from the adventure movie "Dragonheart 4," and Bollywood action comedy "Singh is Bliing," were also shot at the castle.
