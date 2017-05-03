Celebrities

May 03, 2017 10:18 AM

Emma Straub becomes the latest author to open a bookstore

By BETH J. HARPAZ AP Travel Editor
NEW YORK

Novelist Emma Straub has become the latest author to open a bookshop, joining the ranks of bookstore-owning writers like Ann Patchett, Larry McMurtry, Judy Blume, Louise Erdrich and Jeff Kinney.

Books Are Magic opened April 29 in Brooklyn, New York, a few blocks from where Straub lives.

Brooklyn — with a population of 2.6 million that includes a thriving literary community — already has a number of well-regarded independent bookstores, along with several Barnes & Noble stores.

But Straub says Books Are Magic won't step on anyone's turf, mostly because she opened it to fill a void left by the closure of a beloved family-owned store nearby, BookCourt.

Straub is the author of "Modern Lovers" and "The Vacationers."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Entertainment Videos