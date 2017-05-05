Celebrities

May 05, 2017 5:49 AM

Prison: Aaron Hernandez elated about acquittal, not suicidal

The Associated Press
BOSTON

A Massachusetts prisons report says Aaron Hernandez was outwardly elated after his acquittal in a double murder trial and did not appear to have thoughts of suicide in the days before he killed himself in his prison cell.

The state Department of Correction report released Thursday also says there were no drugs in Hernandez's system when the former NFL star hanged himself at the Souza-Baranowski prison on April 19 while serving a life sentence.

The 132-page report was separate from a state police investigation also released Thursday. That report said Hernandez wrote a reference to a biblical passage in ink on his forehead and in blood on the wall.

The prisons department report says Hernandez knew a prisoner's convictions could be erased if he dies during his appeal, as Hernandez did.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Fire officials warn against tall weeds, fire hazards

Fire officials warn against tall weeds, fire hazards 0:45

Fire officials warn against tall weeds, fire hazards
California lawmakers debate raising smoking age to 21 1:36

California lawmakers debate raising smoking age to 21
Excerpt from UC Merced show on civil rights, race 0:35

Excerpt from UC Merced show on civil rights, race

View More Video

Entertainment Videos