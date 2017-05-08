Celebrities

May 08, 2017 12:08 PM

Novel to ask: What if Hillary Clinton hadn't married Bill?

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

A best-selling novelist is imagining how Hillary Clinton's life might have turned out had she never married Bill Clinton.

Random House announced Monday that Curtis Sittenfeld will tell the story from the point of view of Hillary Rodham. In real life, the former first lady did turn down Bill Clinton's marriage proposals at first before agreeing to marry. In the novel, not yet titled, she turns down Clinton once and for all, then goes on with her life.

No release date was announced.

Sittenfeld wrote "American Wife," whose main character was believed to have been loosely based on Laura Bush. Sittenfeld also wrote "Prep," about a Massachusetts prep school.

Sci-fi writer William Gibson is writing a novel about Hillary Clinton in which he imagines that she won the presidential election.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Thirteen-pound baby born in Merced

Thirteen-pound baby born in Merced 1:04

Thirteen-pound baby born in Merced
Chris Randle's Achieve Dreams Youth Football Camp 1:41

Chris Randle's Achieve Dreams Youth Football Camp
It might seem like he's just walking his dog. He's really fighting crime. 1:38

It might seem like he's just walking his dog. He's really fighting crime.

View More Video

Entertainment Videos