May 10, 2017 10:22 PM

Director returns to youth theater after nude scene dispute

The Associated Press
BOSTON

A Boston youth theater group has reinstated its artistic director after fielding complaints from board members about a scene featuring a nude man.

The Boston Children's Theatre said Wednesday that Burgess Clark has agreed to return to work. The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2q4Llse ) he was briefly laid off when members of the theater's board complained that they weren't consulted about a scene in a production of "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" in which a 21-year-old actor appeared nude.

Three board members, including the chairman, have resigned since Saturday.

Staff members had been striking since Clark's removal.

Executive director Toby Schine said he was bringing Clark back to "begin the healing process."

