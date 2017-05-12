Celebrities

May 12, 2017 6:18 AM

New American Writers Museum narrates Great American Story

By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer
CHICAGO

The American Writers Museum, seven years in the making, is an endeavor even the most daring author might shy from: How do you narrate the centuries-long history of American language within the confines of 11,000 square feet?

Homes and institutions throughout the country are dedicated to individual authors, whether the Mark Twain House & Museum in Hartford, Connecticut, or the National Steinbeck Center in Salinas, California. But the Chicago museum, which opens Tuesday, is the first to attempt a comprehensive portrait.

The museum's curators wanted the broadest possible concept of writing, one that includes screenplays, journalism, rap lyrics, advertising slogans and stand-up comedy.

Displays include banners, timelines, placards, a word "waterfall," interactive games, activities and trivia contests, along with the 120-foot scroll of Jack Kerouac's "On the Road" manuscript.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

An SUV rolled over in south Merced

An SUV rolled over in south Merced 0:15

An SUV rolled over in south Merced
Gov. candidate visits UC Merced 0:41

Gov. candidate visits UC Merced
Ceremony held for Merced High School seniors 1:49

Ceremony held for Merced High School seniors

View More Video

Entertainment Videos