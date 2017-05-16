Cosby says he doesn't expect to testify at sex assault trial

FILE - In this April 3, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Cosby says he doesn't expect to testify at his Pennsylvania sexual assault trial. spoke to Sirius radio host Michael Smerconish in an interview being broadcast Tuesday. Smerconish says he agreed to air an uncut, 82-minute conversation between Cosby and his daughters in exchange for the interview. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo