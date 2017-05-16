Celebrities

Gov. Cuomo to host final tasting for craft beer contest

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a panel of judges will decide New York's favorite craft beer with a blind taste test.

The final tasting of the Taste NY Inaugural Craft Beer Challenge is set for Wednesday in New York City.

The judging panel includes Cuomo, chef Mario Batali and other noted food critics, chefs and restaurant owners.

More than 70 breweries signed up to participate, and more than 42,000 votes were cast online.

The five final breweries are Brewery Ommegang in Cooperstown, Genesee (JEN'-uh-see) Brewing Company in Rochester, Prison City Pub and Brewery in Auburn, The Roscoe NY Beer Co. in Roscoe and Southern Tier Brewing Company in Lakewood.

Cuomo's office says New York is now home to 321 microbreweries, farm breweries and restaurant breweries.

