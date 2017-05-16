AP Exclusive: The last days of the Ringling Bros. circus

Kristen Michelle Wilson, the first female ringmaster for the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus, stands backstage as she prepares to open the show, Friday, May 5, 2017, in Providence, R.I. "The Greatest Show on Earth" is about to put on its last show on earth. For the performers who travel with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, its demise means the end of a unique way of life for hundreds of performers and crew members. Julie Jacobson AP Photo