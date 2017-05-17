Celebrities

May 17, 2017

Hispanic Society of America wins top Spanish award

The Associated Press
MADRID

The Hispanic Society of America museum and library has won Spain's Princess of Asturias award for international cooperation for promoting Hispanic and Latin culture.

The New York-based society was founded in 1904 as a free, public museum and reference library to promote the art and culture of the Hispanic world in the United States.

Prize organizers on Wednesday praised it for helping Hispanic culture maintain a prominent position these days in all of the Americas.

The 50,000-euro ($55,000) award is one of eight Asturias prizes handed out yearly by a foundation named for Crown Princess Leonor. Others categories include art, social sciences, sports and scientific research.

A major exhibition titled "Treasures of Hispanic Society of America," featuring more than 200 works, is running at Madrid's Prado Museum until Sept. 10.

