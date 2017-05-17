Munich council rejects Oktoberfest beer price cap plan

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2015 file photo, people celebrate the opening of the 182nd Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, sGermany. Munich’s city council has voted down an attempt to cap foaming beer prices at the annual Oktoberfest. Deputy mayor Josef Schmid,who oversees the Bavarian capital’s annual beer extravaganza, had sought a legal cap for the next three years on the price of the traditional Mass, a one-liter

two-pint) glass of beer. Schmid failed to secure a majority for his plan at a council meeting Wednesday, May 17, 2017 news agency dpa reported.