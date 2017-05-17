Celebrities

May 17, 2017 5:10 PM

NY podiatrist, girlfriend sentenced in wife murder plot

NEW CITY, N.Y.

A Rockland County podiatrist who admitted to plotting with his girlfriend to kill his estranged wife has been sentenced to five to 15 years in prison.

Forty-three-year-old Ira Bernstein was sentenced on Wednesday along with his 36-year-old girlfriend, Kelly Gribeluk, who got four to 12 years in prison.

Both had pleaded guilty to conspiring to hire a local businessman to kill the podiatrist's wife. They also admitted to plotting to beat two insurance investigators to discourage them from bringing fraud allegations against Bernstein's podiatry practice.

Prosecutors say the conspiracy was caught on audio, video and wiretaps. They say the alleged hit man reported the plan to police.

Before the sentencing, both defendants said they were sorry.

