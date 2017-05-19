Design sketches for Route 66 neon signs rescued, preserved

In this Tuesday, May 9, 2017, photo University of New Mexico associate professor of sculpture Ellen Babcock holds one of the neon design sketches she found among old business files belonging to Zeon Signs in Albuquerque, N.M. The sketches include designs for some of the most memorable neon signs along historic Route 66 in Albuquerque and elsewhere. They are now preserved at the university's Center for Southwest Research. Susan Montoya Bryan AP Photo