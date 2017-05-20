Fans thankful to see 'Greatest Show on Earth' a final time

Gene Goldstein, center right, and his family stop for a photo outside the Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y., which is hosting the final performances of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus, Saturday, May 20, 2017. From left are Cheryl Goldstein, Dawn Mirowitz, Gene Goldstein and Heather Greenberg. Tamara Lush AP Photo