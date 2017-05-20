Celebrities

May 20, 2017 2:10 PM

'Deadliest Catch' star pleads not guilty in Uber incident

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

Celebrity crab-boat captain Sig Hansen has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges that he spit on an Uber driver last week in Seattle.

The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/cHc5eS ) that the 51-year-old "Deadliest Catch" star entered the pleas in Seattle Municipal Court on Saturday to charges of assault and property destruction. He's been accused of spitting on the driver and denting the car after learning he couldn't pay cash for his family's ride home.

Hansen had been celebrating Norway's Constitution Day in Seattle's historically Scandinavian neighborhood, Ballard, before the incident.

As he left the court hearing, Hansen said he feels terrible and embarrassed about what happened.

Magistrate Park Eng ordered him to abstain from alcohol and drugs.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet 5:40

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet
Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program 1:38

Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program
Dash cam captures erratic driver on Highway 70. Later, he gets caught 1:07

Dash cam captures erratic driver on Highway 70. Later, he gets caught

View More Video

Entertainment Videos