Washington students rally around 8-year-old fighting cancer

In this Thursday, May 4, 2017 photo, letters written by Richard Gordon Elementary School second grade students to student Makoa Saffery who is suffering from cancer are displayed in Kingston, Wash. Makoa Saffery, 8, is out to beat cancer. In treatment at Mary Bridge Children's Hospital in Tacoma since February, Makoa is strong, upbeat and determined. Kitsap Sun via AP Larry Steagall