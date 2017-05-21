Oprah Winfrey to address grads at Massachusetts college

Oprah Winfrey is set to deliver the commencement address at a Massachusetts college.
The author, actress and former talk show host will speak Sunday at Smith College, a women's liberal arts school in Northampton. She also will receive an honorary degree.
Winfrey spoke Saturday at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York, where she told graduates to follow their "inner truth." She received an honorary doctorate of letters in the arts from the private liberal arts college.
One of Smith's graduating students and another from Skidmore previously attended the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy, a boarding school that the media mogul opened in 2007 for poor girls in South Africa.
