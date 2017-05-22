Q&A: What to expect during Bill Cosby's jury selection

FILE – In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. A crucial phase of Cosby's sex assault trial starts Monday, May 22, 2017, when lawyers gather in Pittsburgh to pick the jury that will decide if the actor drugged and molested Andrea Constand, a Temple University women's basketball team manager, at his home near Philadelphia in 2004. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo