May 22, 2017 8:24 PM

State to step up security at high-profile places after blast

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he's directed state law enforcement officials to step up security and patrols at high-profile locations across the state after an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.

The Democratic governor says the state is increasing security at airports, bridges, tunnels and mass transit systems.

At least 19 people were killed and dozens of others were injured late Monday in the blast at Manchester Arena.

In a statement, Cuomo called the explosion "an inexplicable and abhorrent assault on our universal values as human beings.?"

New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill wrote on Twitter Monday night that the New York Police Department is closely monitoring the events in Manchester to "determine any possible implications" for the city.

