Bill Cosby leaves after attending jury selection in his sexual assault case at the Allegheny County Courthouse, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Pittsburgh, Pa. The case is set for trial June 5 in suburban Philadelphia. Gene J. Puskar AP Photo

May 22, 2017 9:18 PM

5 jurors picked for Cosby trial, 2 know a sex assault victim

By JOE MANDAK, MARYCLAIRE DALE and DAKE KANG Associated Press
PITTSBURGH

Two of the five jurors picked so far for Bill Cosby's criminal trial say they know a victim of sexual assault.

Loyola Law School professor Laurie Levenson says that reflects the scope of the problem and could be an issue for the defense.

The 79-year-old Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting a Temple University employee in 2004. Cosby has called the encounter consensual.

Cosby goes on trial June 5 in suburban Philadelphia. The jury from Pittsburgh will be sequestered nearly 300 miles from home.

The jurors chosen so far include three white men and two white women. Their names, ages and occupations are being kept private.

Jury selection resumes Tuesday.

