FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2014, file photo, classical ballet dancer David Hallberg accepts the Princess Grace Statue Award at the 2014 Princess Grace Awards Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hallberg is working on a memoir about his rise from childhood bullying victim to principal dancer for the American Ballet Theatre and Bolshoi Ballet. Hallberg’s “A Body of Work: Dancing to the Edge and Back” will be published November 7.
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2014, file photo, classical ballet dancer David Hallberg accepts the Princess Grace Statue Award at the 2014 Princess Grace Awards Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hallberg is working on a memoir about his rise from childhood bullying victim to principal dancer for the American Ballet Theatre and Bolshoi Ballet. Hallberg’s “A Body of Work: Dancing to the Edge and Back” will be published November 7. Photo by Chris Pizzello
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2014, file photo, classical ballet dancer David Hallberg accepts the Princess Grace Statue Award at the 2014 Princess Grace Awards Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hallberg is working on a memoir about his rise from childhood bullying victim to principal dancer for the American Ballet Theatre and Bolshoi Ballet. Hallberg’s “A Body of Work: Dancing to the Edge and Back” will be published November 7. Photo by Chris Pizzello

Celebrities

May 25, 2017 10:48 AM

Memoir from dancer David Hallberg coming in November

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

David Hallberg is working on a memoir about his rise from childhood bullying victim to principal dancer for the American Ballet Theatre and the Bolshoi Ballet.

Hallberg's "A Body of Work: Dancing to the Edge and Back" will be published Nov. 7, Touchstone announced Thursday. Hallberg said in a statement that his book would be a "brutally honest" account of his life, including his years growing up in Phoenix, his many triumphs onstage and the ankle injury in 2014 that threatened to end his career.

Hallberg, 35, is currently performing with Ballet Theater at the Metropolitan Opera House.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Thinking about going in the Kings River? Think again.

Thinking about going in the Kings River? Think again. 0:59

Thinking about going in the Kings River? Think again.

Repairs begin to Atwater area damaged by tanker fire 1:09

Repairs begin to Atwater area damaged by tanker fire
Cellphone video captures fire from deadly crash near Highway 99 in Atwater 0:18

Cellphone video captures fire from deadly crash near Highway 99 in Atwater

View More Video

Entertainment Videos