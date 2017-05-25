FILE - In this June 24, 2007 file photo, Italian Fashion designer Laura Biagiotti acknowledges the applause at the end of her Laura Biagiotti Spring/Summer 2008 men's collection, presented in downtown Milan, Italy. An Italian hospital official said on Thursday, May 25, 2017 that designer Laura Biagiotti suffered a heart attack that caused brain damage.
FILE - In this June 24, 2007 file photo, Italian Fashion designer Laura Biagiotti acknowledges the applause at the end of her Laura Biagiotti Spring/Summer 2008 men's collection, presented in downtown Milan, Italy. An Italian hospital official said on Thursday, May 25, 2017 that designer Laura Biagiotti suffered a heart attack that caused brain damage. Luca Bruno, files AP Photo
Celebrities

May 25, 2017 11:57 PM

Italian fashion designer Laura Biagiotti dies at 73

The Associated Press
ROME

Laura Biagiotti's daughter says the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack. She was 73.

Lavinia Biagiotti announced her mother's death on Twitter on Friday morning.

Biagiotti suffered a heart attack Wednesday evening at her estate outside of Rome. Doctors were able to resuscitate her but not before serious brain damage had occurred.

Biagiotti was one of the first Italian designers to conquer global markets. She was known for her soft, loose women's clothes and luxurious knits that won her the nickname "Queen of Cashmere." She also produced sunglasses and perfumes, including the popular "Roma" fragrance.

