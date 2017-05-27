John Travolta donates plane to Australia aviation group

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2017 file photo, John Travolta arrives at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on in Los Angeles. Travolta has donated his personal vintage Boeing 707 airplane to a restoration group in Australia. The plane will require maintenance before for the trip from the actor's Florida home to the Historical Aircraft Restoration Society in Albion Park, about 90 miles from Sydney, a statement released Friday, May 26. Photo by Chris Pizzello