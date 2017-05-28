Sen. Collins, actor Dempsey at Bates College commencement

Sen. Susan Collins and actor Patrick Dempsey are receiving honorary degrees at the Bates College.
The speaker at the 151st commencement on Sunday is Geoffrey Canada, the president of the Harlem Children's Zone whose work has transformed the lives of thousands of inner city youth.
He'll be receiving an honorary degree along with art scholar and Bates alumnus Wanda Corn; Collins, the Republican senator who strives for bipartisanship in the Senate; and Dempsey, the Hollywood actor who helped create a cancer center and an annual run, walk, bike fundraiser in Lewiston.
Degrees were being conferred on 460 students from 37 U.S. states, territories and the District of Columbia, and 33 countries.
