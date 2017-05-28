Modern-day revolution celebrated in Philadelphia street art

Seeking to appeal to visitors more familiar with the words of "Game of Thrones" than the writings of James Wilson, Philadelphia museums and historic sites using creative art exhibitions and adding online components to their offerings.
The "Revolutionary: A Pop-Up Street Art Exhibition" on display until July 4, features 13 artists who created 13 works that challenge the status quo.
The exhibition scattered around downtown includes paintings, weavings, photographs, and a knit and crochet installation featuring "Game of Throne" quotes like "I will answer injustice with justice."
Meanwhile, "American Treasures" at the National Constitution Center showcases drafts of the U.S. Constitution written by lesser-known Founding Father James Wilson.
The "Revolutionary" exhibition was curated by Conrad Benner, who says he looked for artists whose work challenged the status quo.
Comments