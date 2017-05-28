This Wednesday, May 24, 2017 shows Carlos Lopez Rosa's "Abriendo Camino" a portrait of Nina Gualinga, located inside the Betsy Ross House in Philadelphia. The "Revolutionary: A Pop-Up Street Art Exhibition" on display until July 4, features 13 artists who created works that challenge the status quo.
This Wednesday, May 24, 2017 shows Carlos Lopez Rosa's "Abriendo Camino" a portrait of Nina Gualinga, located inside the Betsy Ross House in Philadelphia. The "Revolutionary: A Pop-Up Street Art Exhibition" on display until July 4, features 13 artists who created works that challenge the status quo. Matt Rourke AP Photo
This Wednesday, May 24, 2017 shows Carlos Lopez Rosa's "Abriendo Camino" a portrait of Nina Gualinga, located inside the Betsy Ross House in Philadelphia. The "Revolutionary: A Pop-Up Street Art Exhibition" on display until July 4, features 13 artists who created works that challenge the status quo. Matt Rourke AP Photo

Celebrities

May 28, 2017 9:06 AM

Modern-day revolution celebrated in Philadelphia street art

By NATALIE POMPILIO Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

Seeking to appeal to visitors more familiar with the words of "Game of Thrones" than the writings of James Wilson, Philadelphia museums and historic sites using creative art exhibitions and adding online components to their offerings.

The "Revolutionary: A Pop-Up Street Art Exhibition" on display until July 4, features 13 artists who created 13 works that challenge the status quo.

The exhibition scattered around downtown includes paintings, weavings, photographs, and a knit and crochet installation featuring "Game of Throne" quotes like "I will answer injustice with justice."

Meanwhile, "American Treasures" at the National Constitution Center showcases drafts of the U.S. Constitution written by lesser-known Founding Father James Wilson.

The "Revolutionary" exhibition was curated by Conrad Benner, who says he looked for artists whose work challenged the status quo.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

World War II POW veteran turns 101

World War II POW veteran turns 101 3:12

World War II POW veteran turns 101
Bob Pollitt having the MC pool dedicated to him 2:03

Bob Pollitt having the MC pool dedicated to him
Sierra Academy of Aeronautics moves forward focusing on quality of education 2:04

Sierra Academy of Aeronautics moves forward focusing on quality of education

View More Video

Entertainment Videos