Celebrities

May 29, 2017 11:46 AM

Award-winning sports writer Frank Deford dies at 78

The Associated Press

Award-winning sports writer and commentator Frank Deford has died. He was 78.

His family says he died Sunday in Key West, Florida.

Deford was a six-time Sports Writer of the Year and a member of the National Association of Sportscasters and Sportswriters Hall of Fame. He wrote with a lyrical elegance and was best known for his work at Sports Illustrated and on National Public Radio. He retired this month from NPR's "Morning Edition" after 37 years as a contributor.

He was the first sports writer awarded the National Humanities Medal. In 2013, President Barack Obama honored him for "transforming how we think about sports." Deford called the award the one he is most proud of.

Deford was a prolific book author and contributed commentaries to HBO's "Real Sports" program.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Hundreds visit Open Cockpit Day at Castle Air Museum

Hundreds visit Open Cockpit Day at Castle Air Museum 1:24

Hundreds visit Open Cockpit Day at Castle Air Museum
World War II POW veteran turns 101 3:12

World War II POW veteran turns 101
Bob Pollitt having the MC pool dedicated to him 2:03

Bob Pollitt having the MC pool dedicated to him

View More Video

Entertainment Videos