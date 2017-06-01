Reynolds, Fisher collectibles up for auction, home for sale

This combination photo of two images released by Profiles in History show a costume worn by Debbie Reynolds from the iconic "Belly Up to the Bar, Boys" musical number in the film, "The Unsinkable Molly Brown," left, and a lavender silk chiffon dress Reynolds wore from the "You Were Meant For Me" musical sequence in "Singin' in the Rain." These costumes are among many items belonging to Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher that will be up for auction beginning September 23. Profiles in History via AP)