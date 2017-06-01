Alec Baldwin raises $5.1 million for New Jersey Democrats

FILE - In this April 4, 2017, file photo, actor Alec Baldwin appears at Barnes & Noble Union Square to sign copies of his new book, "Nevertheless: A Memoir" in New York. "Saturday Night Live's" resident President Donald Trump impersonator Baldwin has helped raise $5.1 million for Democrats in New Jersey. Philly.com reports about 1,000 people attended the Thursday night, June 1, 2017, event in Collingswood. Photo by Greg Allen