How many punches did Ali take? New book counts them all.

FIULE - In this Nov. 22, 1965, file photo, challenger Floyd Paterson, left, delivers a left hook to the chin of champion Muhammad Ali during the second round of their heavyweight title fight in Las Vegas. Among the questions Jonathan Eig wanted to answer in his upcoming biography of Ali was this: How many punches did Ali take during a career that ended with him devastated by Parkinson's? You'll have to wait until the book comes out to find out, though Ali himself once calculated the figure at 29,000. AP Photo, File)