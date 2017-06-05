FILE - In this April 12, 2014 file photo, actor and comedian Jerry Lewis poses during an interview at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. A publicist for Lewis says the comedian is recovering after being treated at a Las Vegas hospital for a urinary tract infection. The 91-year-old comedian was taken to the hospital on Friday, June 2, 2017, so that he could get antibiotics immediately to treat the condition. Publicist Candi Cazau says he is doing fine and is expected to be released shortly.
FILE - In this April 12, 2014 file photo, actor and comedian Jerry Lewis poses during an interview at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. A publicist for Lewis says the comedian is recovering after being treated at a Las Vegas hospital for a urinary tract infection. The 91-year-old comedian was taken to the hospital on Friday, June 2, 2017, so that he could get antibiotics immediately to treat the condition. Publicist Candi Cazau says he is doing fine and is expected to be released shortly. Photo by Dan Steinberg
FILE - In this April 12, 2014 file photo, actor and comedian Jerry Lewis poses during an interview at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. A publicist for Lewis says the comedian is recovering after being treated at a Las Vegas hospital for a urinary tract infection. The 91-year-old comedian was taken to the hospital on Friday, June 2, 2017, so that he could get antibiotics immediately to treat the condition. Publicist Candi Cazau says he is doing fine and is expected to be released shortly. Photo by Dan Steinberg

Celebrities

June 05, 2017 10:49 AM

Comedian Jerry Lewis hospitalized for infection

The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS

A publicist for Jerry Lewis says the comedian is recovering after being treated at a Las Vegas hospital for a urinary tract infection.

The 91-year-old comedian and actor was taken to the hospital on Friday so that he could get antibiotics immediately to treat the condition.

Publicist Candi Cazau says he is doing fine and is expected to be released shortly.

Lewis has dealt with a variety of health issues in the past, including hospitalizations in 2012 for his blood sugar and in 2011 for being overly tired.

The comedian is scheduled to travel to Toronto later this week to shoot a movie.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Spelling champ explains how she she did it

Spelling champ explains how she she did it 2:03

Spelling champ explains how she she did it
Graffiti Classic Car Show 1:26

Graffiti Classic Car Show
June’s snowpack is 10 times more than a year ago. See 5 years of Sierra snow from space. 0:46

June’s snowpack is 10 times more than a year ago. See 5 years of Sierra snow from space.

View More Video

Entertainment Videos