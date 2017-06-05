Comedian Jerry Lewis hospitalized for infection

FILE - In this April 12, 2014 file photo, actor and comedian Jerry Lewis poses during an interview at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. A publicist for Lewis says the comedian is recovering after being treated at a Las Vegas hospital for a urinary tract infection. The 91-year-old comedian was taken to the hospital on Friday, June 2, 2017, so that he could get antibiotics immediately to treat the condition. Publicist Candi Cazau says he is doing fine and is expected to be released shortly. Photo by Dan Steinberg