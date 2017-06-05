Celebrities

June 05, 2017 12:20 PM

Actor Alan Cumming asks Missouri facility to give up chimp

By JIM SALTER Associated Press
ST. LOUIS

Actor Alan Cumming is worried about an old co-star — a chimpanzee named Tonka — and he's asking a Missouri facility housing the animal to move Tonka and other chimps to an animal sanctuary.

The British-born actor won a Tony Award for "Cabaret" in 1998 and earned three Emmy nominations for his role in the CBS television drama, "The Good Wife." In 1997, he starred in the movie "Buddy" alongside Tonka.

In a letter to the Missouri Primate Foundation in Festus, Cumming says he recently learned Tonka was living in a cage with little outdoor access.

An attorney for the foundation says Cumming's beliefs about the facility near St. Louis are "outdated and wrong."

The letter was publicly released Monday by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

