The Latest: Cosby accuser's mom backs daughter's testimony

Bill Cosby arrived Monday at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse for the start of his sexual assault trial with his on-screen daughter, actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, holding his arm. Pulliam played Cosby's daughter 'Rudy' on The Cosby Show.

