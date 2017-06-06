Retired American Airlines pilot praises 'Come From Away'

In this May 24, 2017 photo, Captain Beverley Bass, a pioneering female pilot for American Airlines, was at the controls when flights were diverted on 9/11 to Gander, Newfoundland, poses for a portrait at her home in Argyle, Texas. Jenn Colella, plays her in "Come From Away," one of the Tony nominees for Best Musical. The Dallas Morning News via AP Nathan Hunsinger