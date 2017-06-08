Celebrities

June 08, 2017 12:16 PM

RI governor to appeal for 38 Studios grand jury records

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Rhode Island's governor says she's going to appeal to the state Supreme Court to release secret grand jury records from the investigation into the state's failed $75 million deal with the video game company started by former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo on Thursday said she would appeal a judge's decision last month denying her request to release the records.

She also reiterated her support for legislation that's been moving through the General Assembly to release the records. A Senate committee on Wednesday approved the bill and forwarded it to the full Senate, and the House has passed similar legislation.

Attorney General Peter Kilmartin has opposed the efforts, saying he is concerned about setting a precedent in releasing sensitive court records.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

(Not so) smooth criminals

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals
Merced City Basketball Camp hosted by Jim Harrick 2:11

Merced City Basketball Camp hosted by Jim Harrick
'There's really no check' on the populous parts of California, assemblyman says 1:01

'There's really no check' on the populous parts of California, assemblyman says

View More Video

Entertainment Videos