June 08, 2017 9:16 AM

Phoenix Wright house to be donated to architecture school

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

A Frank Lloyd Wright house that the famous architect designed for his son is being donated to the school bearing his name years after it was salvaged from demolition.

Owner Zach Rawling was set to announce Thursday that he is gifting the David and Gladys Wright House to the School of Architecture at Taliesin, formerly known as the Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture. The announcement came on what would be Wright's 150th birthday.

Rawling purchased the Phoenix home in 2012 with plans to restore the 1952 property and turn it into a museum. The museum plans were met with resistance from area residents, who waged a battle over concerns that it would bring excessive traffic to the neighborhood.

The house is at the base of Camelback Mountain and is considered one of Wright's later masterpieces.

