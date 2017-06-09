Polanski's victim to play supporting role for him in court

This combination photo shows director Roman Polanski at the photo call for the film, "Based On A True Story," at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 27, 2017, left, and Polanski at a Santa Monica, Calif., courthouse on Aug. 8, 1977. A lawyer for Polanski says his sex crime victim, Samantha Geimer, will appeal to a Los Angeles judge on Friday, June 9, 2017, to help make the case that Polanski has served his time for the 40-year-old crime. Files AP Photo