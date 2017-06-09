Noted architect charged with child porn probation violation

A well-known architect who designed homes for celebrities in the Hamptons and elsewhere has been charged with violating probation in a child pornography case.
Authorities say Jay Lockett Sears was charged Thursday with having several bags of child pornography at his Long Island home during a recent visit by a probation officer.
Sears had been convicted of possessing child pornography and was sentenced in 2014 to 3 weeks in jail and 5 years' supervised release. Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2r318p5 ) reports Sears was not required to enter a plea on the latest charge.
The 78-year-old was arraigned in a hospital, although it was not immediately clear why.
Sears' public defender declined to comment.
Sears is credited with designing homes for celebrities including Clint Eastwood, Michael J. Fox, and Susan Lucci.
