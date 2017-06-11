Nebraska History Museum has room to expand after renovation

A history museum in Nebraska that reopened last year after an $8 million renovation is looking for more artifacts to fill the extra room the project provided.
The Nebraska History Museum's third-floor walls are bare because Legacy of Nebraska, a collection of 93 paintings from each Nebraska county by artist Todd Williams, is being shipped to Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer in Grand Island, the Lincoln Journal Star (http://bit.ly/2rKrbUL ) reported.
"We reorganized the space to make it more usable as exhibit galleries and to expand the space," said Ann Billesbach, who oversees the museum for the Nebraska State Historical Society.
She said there aren't any plans for the next display and that the museum is looking for financial support and other help to begin an exhibit.
"We're always looking for resources," Billesbach said.
The sesquicentennial show, "Nebraska Unwrapped," will remain on the museum's second floor until at least 2018. The museum's visitors can find a range of artifacts from the state's past 1,000 years in the exhibit.
"It was hard to pick 150," Billesbach said. "They had to be objects that each had a unique story to tell."
A series of quilts recently went on display, and an exhibition featuring puppets from the beloved TV show "Cartoon Corral" is scheduled to open later this summer.
