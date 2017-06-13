Celebrities

June 13, 2017 4:55 AM

Luka Modric testifies at soccer corruption trial in Croatia

The Associated Press
OSIJEK, Croatia

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has appeared as a key witness at a corruption trial, testifying about his financial deals with a former Dinamo Zagreb director charged with tax evasion and embezzlement.

The 31-year-old Modric, who is not a suspect, spoke Tuesday about financial details of his 2008 transfer from Dinamo to Tottenham.

Modric says he had a deal with former Dinamo director Zdravko Mamic to pay the club 50 percent of the transfer. He says the transfer to Totenham was worth "between" 21 million and 23 million euros ($23.5 million and $25.8 million).

The authorities have accused Mamic, his brother Zoran and two others of embezzling 12 million euros ($13.5 million) of the club's money since 2008 and not paying 1.6 million euros ($1.8 million) in taxes.

