UMaine hosting "Art of Climate Science" exhibit

The University of Maine is hosting an art exhibit called "The Art of Climate Science" featuring works by faculty, staff and students at its Climate Change Institute.
The work will be on display from Friday to Sept. 29 at UMaine's Hutchinson Center in Belfast. The university says the exhibit includes 88 photographs and works of art of "landscapes, environments and methods researchers use to understand the past, current and future of Earth's climate system."
The school says the works of art illustrate what it looks like for researchers to do archaeology in the Andes mountains of Peru or drill ice in Antarctica.
The university is hosting an opening reception on Friday at the H. Allen and Sally Fernald Art Gallery in Belfast.
