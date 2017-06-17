9/11 Memorial designer to create church shooting memorial

FILE -In this June 19, 2015 file photo, the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. lead a crowd of people in prayer outside the Emanuel AME Church, after a memorial for the nine people killed by Dylann Roof in Charleston, S.C. The pastor of the church is expected to announce the designer of a memorial to the nine people killed in the church's fellowship hall in a racist massacre two years ago Saturday, June 17, 2017. Other ceremonies are also planned to mark the second anniversary of the killings. Stephen B. Morton, File AP Photo