June 19, 2017 3:02 AM

Florida teen arrested for taking stolen a BMW on a joyride

The Associated Press
KEY LARGO, Fla.

A Florida teen has been arrested for taking a stolen car on a joyride.

The Miami Herald reports (http://hrld.us/2sIpPLS ) the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Pompano Beach resident Alexander McQueen Mors was arrested Friday evening after driving a stolen 2014 BMW roughly 135 miles (217.3 kilometers) from West Palm Beach to Key Largo.

The sheriff's office says Mors, driving with a passenger who told police he was convinced the car was rented, was spotted by a deputy turning into a Domino's Pizza before he eluded the deputy, refused to pull-over and crashed into a Mercedes van.

No injuries were reported.

Mors was charged with motor vehicle grand theft, fleeing law enforcement and driving without a license.

Jail record say Mors was released Saturday night after posting a $25,000 bond.

