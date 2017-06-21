FILE - In this May 23, 2017 file photo, Jimmy Fallon attends the SeriousFun Children's Network Gala in New York. Fallon is working on his second illustrated story, “Everything is Mama,” Macmillan Children's Publishing Group announced Wednesday, June 21. The book is scheduled for Oct. 10 and is being billed as a “hilarious ode” to motherhood, told from the baby’s point of view.
FILE - In this May 23, 2017 file photo, Jimmy Fallon attends the SeriousFun Children's Network Gala in New York. Fallon is working on his second illustrated story, "Everything is Mama," Macmillan Children's Publishing Group announced Wednesday, June 21. The book is scheduled for Oct. 10 and is being billed as a "hilarious ode" to motherhood, told from the baby's point of view.
June 21, 2017 10:55 AM

Oh, Mama: Jimmy Fallon working on second picture book

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Jimmy Fallon is enjoying the picture book business.

The talk-show host is working on his second illustrated story, "Everything is Mama," Macmillan Children's Publishing Group announced Wednesday. The book is scheduled for Oct. 10 and is being billed by Macmillan as a "hilarious ode" to motherhood, told from the baby's point of view. Fallon's "Your Baby's First Word Will Be Dada" was a best-seller published in 2015. Miguel Ordonez is the illustrator for both releases.

Fallon, 42, is the father of two girls, Winnie Rose and Frances Cole.

